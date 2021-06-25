The Beatles contribution to music is immense and unparalleled in history. On Global Beatles Day, Twitter erupted with wishes acknowledging the band's said contribution to the world with songs that still make us 'Twist and Shout.' Here are a few tweets celebrating Global Beatles Day.

Today is Global Beatles Day.🎶 June 25th, was chosen to commemorate the date that the Beatles participated in the BBC program, Our World in 1967, performing "All You Need Is Love".🎸🎶 🥁 🎹 #Beatles #GlobalBeatlesDay#WorldBeatlesDay #music#WeLoveTheBeatles pic.twitter.com/VEOwo38u7Z — troisD💐 (@dianne0805) June 25, 2021

Happy #GlobalBeatlesDay As Mark Master Masons we all know the importance of a little help from our friends... https://t.co/tzIEqqqpP6 pic.twitter.com/Bf7VWHhYgG — Kent Mark Masons (@KentMarkMasons) June 25, 2021

