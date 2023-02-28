Google employees continue to share their experiences after being laid off from the company. One such employee Harsh Vijayvargiya shared his experience on Linkedin after being laid off. He was removed from the workforce at Google Operations Center. In his post, Harsh expressed his shock and disappointment when he received an email notification from Google, notifying him of his layoff. The former Google employee and father of one said that he was laid off despite being the star performer for the month. He ended the post by sharing his professional credentials and writing that he hopes to find placement soon as he is having financial troubles after being laid off. Google Layoffs Not Based on Performance, Says Sacked Indian Employee in A LinkedIn Post.

Google Employee’s LinkedIn Post:

