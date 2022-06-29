A viral video of Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman doing rounds on social media after she mistakenly said GST on 'Horse-Trading' instead of GST on 'Horse Racing' on Wednesday, June 29 during GST council press meet 2022.

The Freudian slip gave a chance to Twitterratis to promptly share the short clip from Sitharaman's speech. She said "the second GoM related to the Betting, Gambling, Casinos, 'Horse-Trading'...horse-racing.

Read Through A Number of Users’ Reactions to FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Video:

Maharashtra's political developments almost prompted even a national GST tax on 'horse trading' ! Finance Minister @nsitharaman's freudian slip in today's GST Council press briefing ! pic.twitter.com/otlYmbAjoF — Praveen Chakravarty (@pravchak) June 29, 2022

Another User said, "As said by Madam FM, if they really levy tax on Horse Trading, common man in India won’t need to bear burden of GST".

As said by Madam FM, if they really levy tax on Horse Trading, common man in India won’t need to bear burden of GST 😂 pic.twitter.com/tXoUmHHWsQ — Dinesh Wadera (@dineshwadera) June 29, 2022

