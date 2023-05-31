A video of two youths locking lips on a moving scooter in Uttar Pradesh is going viral on social media. The seven-second video clip shows two boys indulging in a passionate lip-lock as the third youth rides the scooter. The incident is said to have taken place in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district. As per reports, the police have launched a search for all three youths after a video of them went viral on social media. Delhi Metro Kissing Video: Couple Engages in PDA and Kisses Each Other in Metro Train, Clip Surfaces After Masturbation Footage Went Viral.

Youth Lock Lips on Moving Scooter in Uttar Pradesh

