Chinese restaurant giant Haidilao is facing public outrage after a viral video showed a patron urinating into a simmering hotpot at its Shanghai branch. The shocking footage, filmed on February 24, captured a young man standing on a table and urinating into the broth in a private dining room. Haidilao apologised on social media, admitting staff were unprepared for such an incident. The chain is now offering full refunds and compensation—10 times the bill amount—to over 4,100 affected customers between February 24 and March 8. Shanghai police detained two 17-year-olds, surnamed Tang and Wu, for their involvement. Since China’s criminal responsibility age is 16 for most crimes, the teens were placed under “administrative detention.” ‘Pregnant’ Cars in China? Intense Heatwave Causes Cars to Grow ‘Baby Bumps’, Viral Video Surfaces.

Haidilao Hotpot Scandal

Just when you thought the world couldn’t get any crazier… someone stands up and pisses in the Haidilao hotpot. Blasphemy! Hotpot treason! Anyway, Haidilao reported the guy to the police, and I’m pretty sure he won’t be welcome back anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/3ytLhGdYjX — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) March 6, 2025

Two boys have been detained by Shanghai police for allegedly urinating into a hotpot at an outlet of famous restaurant #Haidilao, police officers announced on Saturday. In the video, the man also laughed and said that the restaurant, Haidilao, China's hotpot chain, had launched a… pic.twitter.com/WeT0QSliDH — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) March 8, 2025

