Early birthday wishes pouring for Johnny Depp who will turn 59 on Thursday. Born on June 9, 1963, Johnny Depp is one of the biggest movie stars of his generation and fans love and adore him worldwide. The actor who was engaged in a highly-publicised defamation trial with his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard is having the time of his life post winning the lawsuit. He has been giving one memorable stage performance after another along with English guitarist Jeff Beck. During one such concert in York, Johnny Depp was floored by his sea of fans who sang the 'Happy Birthday' song for the actor as he signed autographs and posed for selfies. Johnny Depp Fan Paints Portrait of Actor, Watch Viral Video of Pirates of the Caribbean Star’s Reaction Receiving the Precious Gift!

So Sweet!

Busy Man

You're so cute Johnny. I love with all my heart. ❤️🥰#JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/B8G28AQO3i — Rain #JohnnyDeppForever (@irem_yagmur_) June 8, 2022

Happy Fans All Around

I saw Johnny Depp with my own eyes and I’m happy!!!! pic.twitter.com/Pw1lIzFaHW — Saff 🤍 (@mssjade_) June 7, 2022

So Cute

