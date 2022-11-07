There’s nothing more adorable than seeing a baby babble. Like in this old video, a ridiculously adorable toddler tries her best to say the word “happiness” but instead breaks it into two words to say “happy” and “penis”! This little girl is being asked by her mother to say “happiness” in this viral video, but the cute munchkin fails to say it in one go, resulting in the cutest faux pas! Her mother, just like all of us watching the clip, cannot stop laughing at her baby girl’s funny and NSFW mispronunciation.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Smart Tees ™ TShirts | Kidswear | Gifts (@littlesmarttees)

Watch Full Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)