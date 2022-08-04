This year, the nation will celebrate 75th Independence Day on 15 August 2022. Ahead of the national event, the government of India initiated a mass campaign, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The movement has allowed people to hoist the Indian National Flag, Tiranga, at home by sticking to specific guidelines and rules mentioned in the Flag Code of India. Furthermore, citizens must follow steps to fold and keep the Tricolour ensign, respectfully. The official Twitter handle of Amrit Mahotsav shared a picture showing the correct way to tuck the Tiranga. Har Ghar Tiranga Rules: Government Tweaks National Flag Code; Know Terms & Conditions to Avoid Incorrect Display of Tricolour Ensign at Home.

Take A Look:

