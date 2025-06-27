A heartwarming moment is melting hearts online after a video of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, went viral. In the now-famous Instagram clip shared by Lovin Dubai, a woman dining at La Maison Ani in Dubai Mall claimed that Fazza picked up the tab for every guest at the restaurant during his lunch visit. “He paid the entire bill,” she said, estimating it to be between AED 25,000 and AED 30,000 (approx. USD 6,800–USD 8,200 USD). Known for his humility and adventurous spirit, the Crown Prince’s kind gesture has once again earned admiration from UAE residents and netizens around the world. Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh 'Fazza' Hamdan Announces Birth of 4th Child - Baby Girl Named 'Hind', Know Meaning of Her Name.

Sheikh Hamdan Reportedly Pays AED 30,000 Restaurant Bill for Everyone at Dubai Mall

