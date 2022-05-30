A mother is hailed as a 'hero mom' on social media platforms after she saved her little daughter from a black bear. The CCTV footage shows the inquisitive toddler chasing the wild animal in the backyard when at the right time her mother runs to save her! The mom identified as Samantha Martin, took off after her, grabbed her daughter and quickly brought her back in. Delhi Mom Foils Kidnapping Bid, Saves Daughter From Clutches of Abductors (Watch Video).

Watch The Viral CCTV Footage:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)