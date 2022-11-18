Does your pet cat hate babies? A video shared on Twitter has made the internet laugh their heads off. It shows a domesticated cat smelling a newborn baby sleeping in a stroller to throw up after a few seconds. The feline quietly walks to the other room after sniffing the kid to puke. Her body shakes as if she is not feeling well, and suddenly, she throws up yellow bile. The video, which has received millions of views from online users, may compel you to watch it repeatedly. Clever Cat! Viral Video of Cat Helping Human to Retrieve Keys From a Hole Will Perk Up Your Mood!

Cat Throws Up After Smelling Baby!

