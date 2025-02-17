I bet I am not the only one not to know about this "I bet you didn't know this" Girl until this moment. Apologies for the crazy tongue twister ride, but who is this "I bet you didn't know this" Girl, and why is she trending all sudden? Muskan Karia is "I bet you didn't know this" Girl. An Indian digital content creator best known for her engaging snack reviews and viral catchphrase, "I bet you didn't know this," Muskan transitioned from a traditional job to content creation during the COVID-19 pandemic. As Muskan Karia exclusive content on Instagram has blown up, social media is flooded with "I bet you didn't know this" Girl memes, "I bet you didn't know this" Instagram girl reels and so on. Diva Flawless 'No Salwar' Viral Videos: Canadian Influencer Shocks Desi Netizens With Her 'Pantless, Only Thongs' Instagram Reels!

Muskan, a self-proclaimed India’s Biggest Snack Explorer, has gained massive popularity through her unique takes on local and international snacks. The unique presentation includes her reliance on sexual innuendos and “cleavage-show”, as described by her audience in the comments section. While one may agree or disagree with her description of mundane objects in her videos, one simply cannot deny that she has captured everyone’s attention. Netizens as well as celebrities, including Ishitta Arun, have shared their own version of "I bet you didn't know this," in reaction to Muskan Karia’s videos and needless to say, they seem fun! Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow 'Uyi Amma' Viral Video: Mehjabeen Misswow Dances on Rasha Thadani's Item Song From 'Azaad' Movie (Watch).

'I Bet You Didn't Know This' Girl, Muskan Karia Posts Video on Vegan Ice Cream!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muskan Karia (@muskankaria)

Muskan Karia and 'Gajar Mera Pasandida Fal Hai' Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muskan Karia (@muskankaria)

And The Girl Will Show You How to Make Lemonade 'Squeeze Karke'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muskan Karia (@muskankaria)

Here's How Netizens Are Reacting to The Muskan Karia Instagram Videos

Muskan Karia aka 'I Bet You Didn't Know This' Girl (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ishitta Arun Too Gets Into The 'I Bet You Didn't Know This' Mode

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishitta Arun (@ishitta.arun)

Muskan Karia has expanded her content to include gaming and vlogs. Despite facing controversy for gatecrashing weddings in early 2025, she remains a prominent social media personality with a growing fanbase.

