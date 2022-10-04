Athar Aamir Khan, the second topper of the UPSC 2015 batch and ex-husband of IAS Tina Dabi recently tied the knot with Dr Mehreen Qazi. The newly wed couple took to social media to share pictures and videos of their wedding. The couple made their wedding official by sharing a series of photos and stunning videos from their wedding which seemed to be an intimate affair. Taking to Instagram, Athar Aamir Khan shared a video of the wedding. The video which was shared by an event company said, "Qubool hai - a special song composed for the beautiful wedding ceremony of Athar and Mehreen."

Watch the Beautiful Wedding Ceremony of Athar and Mehreen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEVEL UP STUDIO®️ (@levelupstudio01)

Besides Khan, his partner and now wife, Dr Mehreen Qazi also shared a beautiful picture of the couple. In the picture, Khan and Qazi can be seen head-over-heels in love with one another. "To the day that will always stand special than all the others," Qazi said as she wished Khan on his birthday.

Happy Birthday to the Light of My Life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Mehreen Qazi (@dr_mehreen)

Earlier, Khan was married to IAS topper Tina Dabi. The couple had first met in 2015 in New Delhi during the IAS felicitation ceremony. Three years later, they tied the knot in 2018 after dating for a few years.

