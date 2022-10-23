The Indian National Anthem "Jana Gana Mana" echoed at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the start of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match. Sharing the video, Mumbai Police wrote "The country and anthem we all rise up for." The entire stadium was brought to a standstill as the crowd sang Jana Gana Mana in unison. Rohit Sharma Lifts Up Virat Kohli To Celebrate As India Beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022 Encounter (Watch Video).

'Jana Gana Mana' at Melbourne Cricket Ground:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)