While Cyclone Biparjoy's threat looms over India and Pakistan, journalists of neighbouring countries have sprinkled antics in their reporting to add the masala. There have been multiple funny reporting videos that confused and amused the audience in the past. But these two clips on the report on Cyclone Biparjoy may top them all. In one video, an anchor from Republic Bharat was seen swaying live on-air according to the clip of trees behind her. The funny thing is, she is inside a newsroom. The second clip shows a Pakistani journalist jumping into a water body to show its depth — hats of his dedication that he did not stop reporting even after jumping into the waters. News Anchor Erupts Into Non-Stop Fits of Giggles at Interviewee’s Zoom Filter Fail, Video Goes Viral.

Wow! Just Wow!

He Followed His Instincts!

