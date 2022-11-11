In a video that has gone viral on social media, a Cameroonian man identified as Gilles Tchianga entered Canada's "Dragon Den" a television show where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to see investments from a panel of venture capitalists. Interestingly, Gilles Tchianga asked for $60K investment for his Jollof Rice sauce business. And guess what happened next? The man received investment from Wes Hall, the Executive Chairman and Founder of Kingsdale Advisor. Interestingly, Hall presented the man with the offer of a lifetime of $600,000 in order to fund his company. The businessman took to LinkedIn to share the story. "I know what Gilles Tchianga is going through and has gone through as a Black or immigrant entrepreneur. Not only have I experienced it, I still do in some circles. Only people who have travelled that journey get it. Canada is a great place and creates so many opportunities for so many," Hall said in his post. In the video, Hall can also be seen getting emotional as he makes investment in Cameroonian man's company.

