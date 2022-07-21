After getting continuous outage issues, the photo-sharing application Instagram has again come with a more severe case. Most of the users have complained about their accounts getting hacked. If you uploaded pictures to your Instagram account and exchanged comments with friends, but now something's wrong, or you see your DMS filled with messages that you haven't sent or another account with your pictures! That's what Twitter says. Netizens took to the microblogging platform to grumble about the IG getting cracked. Instagram Down Again? Netizens Trend #InstagramDown After Search Feature on Instagram Stopped Working for Several Users!

Instagram Hacked Updates!

Can someone help me get this hacked Instagram account back? Not trying to get scammed out of another hacker who is promising to help? pic.twitter.com/4nQ6RmyZw3 — 𝓙 𝓔𝓪𝔃𝔃𝔂⚡️ (@flatouteazzy) July 21, 2022

Be Aware Of Cyberpunks!

My Instagram was hacked! Please be careful! I’m doing everything I can. — starheal (@starheal) July 20, 2022

Don't Share Your Pw And Personal Info!

It has been 10 days since my Instagram has been hacked by a bitcoin/trade scam. I have done everything to report it and verify myself. Instagram will not acknowledge and has given this hacker full access to my account and life. pic.twitter.com/nW5lX1zgm8 — Mikki (@soullivingyoga) July 16, 2022

This Is Something New!

My Instagram account got hacked and taken away. I’m trying to get it back but…. I just wanna die. I’m so tired of living this bad luck life, I’ve done everything right for abundance why am I still living in this reality? — FairyFoxPrincess (@FairyFoxHime25) July 18, 2022

Don't Be Ignorant!

My Instagram account was hacked. Please don’t respond any messages. If you get one it is not me. pic.twitter.com/FGncPAZmTc — MariPily (@PilyOrtiz11281) July 21, 2022

Netizens' Grievances

hey @instagram , my account was hacked and i am not receiving any help from support. most of the options on your website are also broken or refer to things that don't exist, or the links are broken. any help? — stormi.shelley (@shelley_stormi) July 19, 2022

IG Hacked Tweets Go Viral!

Anyone have any luck getting their Instagram account back after it was possibly hacked? — Maddie Bahner (@MadBahn) July 19, 2022

Is Your Account Doing Good?

My Instagram account was hacked yesterday. Please report that my page is hacked, and I can't use it right now. pic.twitter.com/K9WbNWWQtw — Takesha M. Williams (@ProphetessTakes) July 20, 2022

How Many More?

well I want to give a statement here since I don't have access to another, a week ago my email was hacked and I couldn't have access to it or to certain things my instagram was blocked for a few days and the day before yesterday I was able to recover it as well as my email. OOF — Tomas Inkwell (@TomasInkwell) July 21, 2022

