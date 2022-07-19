Online users claimed that the photo-sharing app Instagram is down and they are unable to use the search bar. Many people use it as their primary communication app, while others run small businesses on it. This means that a crisis in its feature can cause big problems for them. Netizens took to Twitter to report the outage, with many sharing memes, images and screen recordings of their feed.

IG Crises Again! 

#InstagramDown Tweets On Trend 

Everyday Routine 

Not Again! 

Looks Like Some Netizens Are Frustrated AF

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)