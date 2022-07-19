Online users claimed that the photo-sharing app Instagram is down and they are unable to use the search bar. Many people use it as their primary communication app, while others run small businesses on it. This means that a crisis in its feature can cause big problems for them. Netizens took to Twitter to report the outage, with many sharing memes, images and screen recordings of their feed.

IG Crises Again!

#InstagramDown Tweets On Trend

i think it’s really great that NASA took a picture of all those galaxies. but why can’t i search my instagram story views yet — ann (@anniesmilez) July 19, 2022

Everyday Routine

I can't search for anything on IG, so I came here to see if it was down and it looks to me, it's been happening for days....#instagramdownpic.twitter.com/5kSP6HH1yC — °•terry the multifan - renaissance act i 👑•° (@terxhaniverse98) July 19, 2022

Not Again!

Looks Like Some Netizens Are Frustrated AF

@instagram, your search feature is getting worse and worse everyday. along with every feature — Gabriel (@studiogabe) July 19, 2022

