Officials of the Railway Protection Force in Mumbai arrested Instagram influencer Adarsh Shukla for making video of stunt on railway tracks. Following his arrest, the Central Railway released a video in which Adarsh Shukla is seen apologising for his acts. He has been asked to delete stunt videos from his Instagram account. Watch the video below:

