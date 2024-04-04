Happy International Carrot Day 2024! International Carrot Day is the global day dedicated to carrots and is celebrated on April 4 every year. The day serves as a good reminder to include this root vegetable, packed with nutrients and health benefits, in our daily diet. Yes, it is not just a favourite of bunnies but should be yours, too. People took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to celebrate International Carrot Day 2024 by sharing tweets containing recipes using carrots, fun carrot facts, memes on carrots, photos and videos. *We carrot-lot about you.*

Carrot Fries, Anyone?

Crunchy cheesy Baked Parmesan Carrot Fries served with a spicy, creamy mayo dip. These Carrot Fries are easy to make, baked-not-fried and make great lunch, side dish or appetizer!🥕😋 ⁠https://t.co/GFoEfSoTL8#kitchensanctuary #internationalcarrotday #Foodvideo pic.twitter.com/DnlGWwYH43 — Kitchen Sanctuary (@KitchenSanc2ary) April 4, 2024

Happy Carrot Day, Y'all

Crunchy Delight

Raw munch Make its dosa for breakfast, salad for dinner, sabzi for lunch Packed with nutrition, taste and crunch Let's celebrate International Carrot Day by buying a bunch#InternationalCarrotDay pic.twitter.com/KFmh3bU3yP — Siddhi Sankalkar (@SiddhiSankalkar) April 4, 2024

That Was a sweet One

Happy International Carrot Day

How Many Carrot Facts Did You Know?

Have a Fun Carrot Day, Go, Munch On One

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)