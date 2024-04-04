List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 4, 2024 ( Thursday)
- International Day for Mine Awareness / International Day for Landmine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action
- International Carrot Day
- 404 Day in Atlanta
- Ching Ming Festival or Qingming Festival / Tomb-Sweeping Day
- Discover National Parks Fortnight
- Jeep 4×4 Day
- Näfelser Fahrt
- National Alcohol Screening Day
- National Burrito Day
- National Cordon Bleu Day
- National Hug a Newsperson Day
- National Walk Around Things Day
- School Librarian Day
- Senegal Independence Day
- Tell a Lie Day
- Victims of Violence Wholly Day
- National Vitamin C Day
- World Rat Day
