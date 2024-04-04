List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 4, 2024 ( Thursday)

International Day for Mine Awareness / International Day for Landmine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action

/ International Day for Landmine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action International Carrot Day

404 Day in Atlanta

Ching Ming Festival or Qingming Festival / Tomb-Sweeping Day

/ Tomb-Sweeping Day Discover National Parks Fortnight

Jeep 4×4 Day

Näfelser Fahrt

National Alcohol Screening Day

National Burrito Day

National Cordon Bleu Day

National Hug a Newsperson Day

National Walk Around Things Day

School Librarian Day

Senegal Independence Day

Tell a Lie Day

Victims of Violence Wholly Day

National Vitamin C Day

World Rat Day

