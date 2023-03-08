On the occasion of International Women's Day, what could be a better and more innovative idea than doing yoga on a local train? Isn't it giving a cue to the people who want to utilise their time better while travelling? A video is surfacing on social media showing how a group of women performing yoga in Western Railway local going from Borivali to Mumbai Central. The railway department conducted a special session featuring 20 yoga teachers. International Women's Day 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Women's Day With WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes, GIFs and SMS on the Day Dedicated to Women.

International Women's Day: Women Perform Yoga in Western Railway

Video: Women commuters performed Yoga in Western Railway local train from Borivali to Mumbai Central on Wednesday, on occasion of #InternationalWomensDay. Heal-Station in association with WR conducted this unique event that featured over 20 yoga teachers from across the city. pic.twitter.com/FGvS3tbOQF — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) March 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)