International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8. This day aims to bring attention towards women's rights and violence and abuse against women. For International Women's Day 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of Happy International Women's Day 2023 images, Happy Women's Day messages, International Women's Day 2023 HD wallpapers, Happy Women's Day 2023 greetings and WhatsApp status videos and much more that you can download and send to lovely women out there on this important day. International Women's Day 2023 Greetings and Images: Send WhatsApp Messages, Beautiful Quotes, and Sayings To Celebrate the Special Day.

International Women's Day started from the labour movements in North America and Europe during the early 20th century. The Socialist Party of America organised the earliest version of Women's Day in New York City on February 28 1909. It inspired German delegates at the 1910 International Socialists Women Conference to propose a Women's Day to be organised annually. Finally, the day became a national holiday on March 8 after women gained suffrage in Soviet Russia in 1917.

International Women's Day is observed with a specific theme every year. This year, the theme for the day is "DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality." Women have contributed much to the digital world of virtual reality and artificial intelligence. They have never been appreciated for their hard work in this field; this time, International Women's Day focuses on the same. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Quotes for Women's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It's Women's day! Feel special and unique on the top of the world!

Happy International Women's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Women are always a source of inspiration for the family and the society. Happy Women's Day to you!

Happy International Women's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Women can do anything! Congratulations on International Women's Day!

Happy International Women's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I treasure you close to my heart. Here's my best wishes to you on International Women's Day!

Happy International Women's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope your day is sunshine and flowers with happy thoughts to fill the house. Happy Women’s Day

How to Download Women's Day WhatsApp Stickers and GIFs?

You can download International Women's Day 2023 WhatsApp stickers from the Play Store online. Here is the download link. You will also find Women's Day GIF messages and greetings!

Happy Women's Day 2023 Greetings, Wishes, Messages, Images and Powerful Quotes To Celebrate the Day

On women's day, corporate events are planned where information is provided about women's health and their rights. Fitness events are also organised, focusing on women and their interests. Wishing everyone a Happy International Women's Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2023 06:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).