Every March 8, people around the world celebrate International Women's Day. It's a day to recognise and honour the accomplishments of women from all walks of life. Joining in these celebrations is tech giant Google. Each year, Google marks the occasion with a special Google Doodle. This year, International Women's Day 2024 Google Doodle is particularly meaningful. It depicts a group of women sharing wisdom across generations. They're gathered around a quilt adorned with symbols representing progress made over the years towards gender equality. The doodle is a tribute to International Women's Day and the progress we've made towards equality. It's a celebration of the women who have transformed society, fought for equality, and inspired others. Their courage and determination have paved the way for progress. Let's raise a toast to those who came before us and those who continue to push for positive change. Happy International Women's Day 2024 Wishes, Greetings & Quotes: WhatsApp Messages, Best Lines, Sayings, Images and HD Wallpapers To Share on March 8.

View the International Women’s Day 2024 Google Doodle Here

Hold onto the progress !!! Happy International Women's Day 2024 - the pictured Google doodle highlights women sharing wisdom across generations within a quilt embroidered with symbols of progress. pic.twitter.com/r9AlKFX0Dh — Otto M 🔍 | Progressive Whisperer (@OttavioMCMLXI) March 7, 2024

International Women’s Day 2024 Google Doodle

This International Women’s Day Google Doodle highlights a group of women sharing wisdom across generations within a quilt embroidered with symbols ofprogress made over the years.#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/X97NGif0dn — Ꮙarun (@Ambarseriya) March 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)