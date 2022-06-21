BTS never fails to stand out! But this time, it's not their songs or looks that have taken the internet by storm, then what it is? It's their yoga skills that've grabbed the ARMY's attention! Do you remember that last year Kim Taehyung or V from the band broke the internet after sharing their yoga video which began with him saying, "Namaste!"? You were in complete awe, we know! Now it's the time to revisit the viral video on the account of International Yoga Day 2022 that is being observed on June 21, Tuesday. Check out the aww-dorable throwback video of BTS members doing Yoga on screen! BTS Creates History With Proof Being Their 6th Album to Land at No 1 on Billboard 200 Despite Recent Hiatus Rumours

Watch the Throwback Yoga Video of BTS Members Below:

