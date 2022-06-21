On the eve of International Day of Yoga 2022, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a beautiful seven-foot sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Puri beach in Odisha. The sand art was created under the theme 'Surya Namaskar', which showed the Mr Prime Minister performing a Yoga asana. The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. International Yoga Day 2022 Wishes & Images in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Yoga Divas Quotes, Messages, Sayings, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate The Day.

International Yoga Day 2022 Sand Art At Odisha's Puri Beach

