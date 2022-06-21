International Day of Yoga is an UN-recognised day celebrated that aims at promoting the benefits of yoga and encouraging the masses to perform yoga regularly. International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. Yoga has its spot in ancient Indian history and the people of India treat it as a medicine for many problems. This combination of asanas and pranayams is very helpful in getting your body in shape but also helps in removing stress mentally and physically. As you celebrate International Day of Yoga 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages in Hindi that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. WhatsApp Stickers, Wishes, Yoga Day Greetings, GIF Images, Quotes and SMS to Send on June 21

On this day, large-scale yoga events and camps are organised for the masses to make them aware of the benefits of yoga. Professional yoga instructors perform yoga and encourage others during the events to practice yoga regularly for fruitful results. People send messages to their friends and family on this day to push their loved ones into adopting this healthy routine. Here are messages in Hindi that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them International Day of Yoga 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

The Hindu God, Shiva is considered to be the creator of Yoga. He was sitting in blissful meditation for years. 7 people sat still for 84 years to watch him through the practice. Shiva turned into Adiguru and transmitted the science of Yoga to the saptarishis. Many people in India send images and messages about Lord Shiva as they celebrated the International Day of Yoga. Here are messages in Hindi that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone a Happy International Day of Yoga 2022!

