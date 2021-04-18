Twitter is unbelievably quick with memes. Royal Challengers Bangalore is playing Kolkata KnightRiders presently at the ongoing IPL 2021. Glen Maxwell's superb knock has helped RCB put up a good score and that's exactly why Twitter is flooded with memes on Preity Zinta. Maxwell was earlier a Kings II Punjab or now Punjab Kings member and people are punning on the fact that how she gave up on him and the cricketer started playing his game.

Check out the memes right here...

With a Mithun da twist...koi shaq?!

Preity Zinta after watching Maxwell hitting for RCB #Maxwell pic.twitter.com/tghc7iU6Ja — Kingslayer (@akeladka) April 14, 2021

Sara would agree, no?

*Maxwell hit another half-century in just 28 balls* Preity zinta to Maxwell: pic.twitter.com/hP5GMOqMk3 — unseenRAHUL (@HaaarCBwala) April 18, 2021

Where were you, Maxwell?

Back To Backstabbing!

Preity Zinta watching Maxwell's back to back amazing performance for RCB : pic.twitter.com/xUil7D0aNi — PrinCe (@Epic__Prince) April 14, 2021

The dreadful sentence

Answer Preity, Mr Maxwell

#RCBvKKR Preity Zinta to Glenn Maxwell after watching his performance in RCB : pic.twitter.com/fnCEiuYXzx — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) April 18, 2021

