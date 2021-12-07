An astrophotographer, Andrew McCarthy has revealed what he claims is his 'clearest ever photo of the sun'. The photographer layered 150,000 individual pictures of the sun to create a huge photo with stunning details using a magnificent modified telescope. In its most close-up view, swirls and feather-like patterns can be seen by the human eye, alongside some mysterious dark sunspots. The extreme details of the largest star in the solar planet can be observed inside the large ultimate 300-megapixel symbol – 30 occasions large. The photographer, known as @cosmic-background on Instagram has posted several images of what he calls is the 'clearest ever photo of the SUN'. ‘Clearest Picture of the Sun From NASA’ Tweet Goes Viral, Know Truth Behind the Software-Processed Image

Take A Look:

Astrophotographer snaps 'clearest ever photo of the SUN' ☀️🔥 + Swirls and feather-type patterns can be seen alongside dark sunspots Read more: https://t.co/Onqr93FRAA pic.twitter.com/arkGC1AjDv — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 6, 2021

The Astrophotographer Claims To Capture 'The Clearest Ever Photo Of The Sun'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew McCarthy (@cosmic_background)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)