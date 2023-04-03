We all know that Earth is beautiful in numerous ways, and the recent pictures shared by ISRO’s Ocean Colour Monitor are living proof of it. These images are a result of a combination of 2939 images after processing 300 GB of data. It shows a very clear picture of how our planet looked during Feb 1- Feb 15, 2023. It also gives an idea of the kind of advanced technology we are using to monitor and learn more about our home planet. India From Space Photos: ISRO Shares First Images of Earth Taken by OceanSat-3 and Here's How India Looks.

Colour Composite Images of Earth:

(1/2) Global False Colour Composite mosaic generated by NRSC/ISRO using images from Ocean Colour Monitor on EOS-06 Mosaic with 1 km spatial resolution combines 2939 images after processing 300 GB of data to show Earth as seen during Feb 1-15, 2023. pic.twitter.com/YLwcpfVfPT — ISRO (@isro) March 29, 2023

