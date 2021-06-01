Jammu & Kashmir Police, CRPF Personnel Save Srinagar Woman by Stopping Her From Jumping Into Jhelum River:

This video is being circulated on social media. It is clarified that the lady attempted to jump into river Jehlum from Budshah Bridge, Srinagar. She was restrained by the @JmuKmrPolice and CRPF jawans deployed there. Lady police couldn’t assist given the urgency of the situation. pic.twitter.com/A8lqD8FAq8 — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) May 31, 2021

Police & CPRF Personnel Save Woman's Life in Srinagar:

Hats off to You superCop Timely intervention by crpf jawan on duty saves a women's life, she tried to jump from budshah bridge in an attempt to end her life however crpf jawans stoped her and saved her life, suicidal tendencies on the rise @JmuKmrPolice @bhatray @AndrabiNuzhat pic.twitter.com/2gZaxbvkbx — Aitizaaz Amin kuthoo (@AitizaazK) May 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)