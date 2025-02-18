In recent years, several Pakistani TikTok stars have faced major privacy breaches due to the unauthorised release of their intimate videos. Some of them were Kanwal Aftab, Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman, Maryam Faisal and Malika Cheema. One name that has suddenly started doing the rounds in relation to the infamous MMS leak incidents is that of Jannat Mirza. Search engine platforms are throwing results for ‘Jannat Mirza Viral Video Leaked’ along with a few X (previously known as Twitter handles) sharing a clip of a young woman bearing a striking similarity with Jannat Mirza in compromising position. One cannot say for sure that the girl doing these bold scenes is Jannat Mirza. However, these incidents collectively highlight the urgent need for enhanced digital privacy protections and ethical standards to safeguard individuals against unauthorised dissemination of personal content. With over 17.7 million followers, Jannat Mirza is one of Pakistan's most popular TikTok stars. She is also on Instagram with 6 million followers. Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow Posts Valentine's Day Video! Mehjabeen Misswow Flaunts New Look As She Celebrates the Day of Love in Style (Watch Instagram Reels).

Jannat Mirza Viral Video Leaked?

Is That Pakistani TikToker in Viral Video?

Another Handle Shared The Same Video, Claiming The Girl To Be Jannat Mirza

Jannat Mirza New Leaks Full video Dekhne ka lye Follow and retweet kar ky dm a jao pic.twitter.com/xv8eiHubls — Zara Noor (@zaranoor551) January 6, 2025

