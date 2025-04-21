Pakistani TikToker Mehjabeen, popularly known as Miss Wow, shares her latest Instagram reel to beat the Monday blues. Looking gorgeous in a red satin shirt with matching shorts, Miss Wow captivated social media with her latest Instagram reel. In the video, she exudes vibrant energy while dancing to Neha Kakkar's Punjabi track "Ki Lagda," a song that has been gaining popularity since its release. Miss Wow's expressive performance and stylish presentation have resonated with fans, contributing to the reel's viral status. The song "Ki Lagda," performed by Neha Kakkar and Jayy Randhawa, has been featured in various TikTok videos, highlighting its widespread appeal. Miss Wow's rendition adds a unique flair, showcasing her talent and charisma. Miss Wow Shares Viral Instagram Reel Vibing to Sidhu Moose Wala’s Hit Song ‘295’ – Watch Now.

Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow Vibes to Neha Kakkar’s ‘Ki Lagda’ (Viral Reel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehjabeen Misswow (@miss.wow69)

Neha Kakkar and Jayy Randhawa - Ki Lagda(Full Video)

