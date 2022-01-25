January 26 is an important day for several nations, including India and Australia. While the former commemorates its Republic Day, the latter observes Australia Day. Search engine giant Google often joins in the celebrations mainly by paying ode with memorable doodles. In its latest attempt, January 26 2022 Google Doodle in Australia features a stunning sketch of Eastern Spinebill, a species of honeyeater recognizable by its long, down-curved bill and energetic flight patterns. You can learn more about the doodle here. As for Australia Day 2022, the official national day of Australia observed on January 26, marking the landing of the First Fleet in Port Jackson in 1788.

