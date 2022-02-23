Marine environments are a vital part of the planet, and there is still a lot to explore and understand. One of the greatest examples is of Japanese Puffer Fish, known for its unique courtship display. The white-spotted pufferfish creates a remarkable geometric circle on the seafloor to attract females for mating. Females base their decision about whether or not to mate with a male upon his construction skills. The outer ring of the love circle consists of a series of mountains and groves and the center is an irregular maze-like pattern. Turtle Graveyard in Indian Ocean! Spooky Skeletons of Sea Turtles Found in Underwater Caves in Malaysia (Watch Video).

Watch The Video, Here:

This is the Japanese Puffer Fish - one of #nature's greatest artists. To grab a female’s attention he creates something that defies belief. Nature is more amazing than we will ever know. Protect it in all its forms.#ActOnClimate #climate #energy #rewilding #BuildBackBetter pic.twitter.com/BTKS0iANW5 — Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) February 22, 2022

