Beachgoers at Puerto Soller in Spain's Majorca were stunned on March 29 when the shoreline was blanketed with what looked like thousands of tiny, delicate sails. But these weren’t bits of debris—they were actually living sea creatures known as Velella velella. Often called "by-the-wind sailors," these jellyfish-like hydrozoans are named for the small, sail-like structures on their translucent bodies that catch the wind and help them drift across the ocean’s surface. Under the right sea and weather conditions, massive swarms of Velella velella can be carried ashore, creating surreal scenes like the one witnessed in Majorca. Though their sting is generally considered mild and harmless to humans, authorities advise beach visitors not to touch them, as skin irritation is still possible. ‘Doomsday Fish’ Found in Mexico: Rare Oarfish Swims on Mexican Beach, Sparks Fears of Disaster (Watch Video).

‘Jellyfish’ Invasion Spain Beaches

Impressionant l'acumulació de la barqueta de Sant Pere (Velella velella) ahir a Menorca. Aquesta espècie, de la mateixa classe que la caravel·la portuguesa, és inofensiva a diferència d'aquesta i no notam l'efecte del seu verí. Però NO són meduses. Ho explic-> 📹 Miguel Martorell pic.twitter.com/Zjfbp5Qxu4 — Luis_M.Señor (@Montparnase19) April 6, 2025

