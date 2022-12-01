Google Doodle celebrates the 82nd birthday of the "father of the video game cartridge", Jerry Lawson, on Thursday, 1 December, with a special video illustration. The American electronic engineer Gerald "Jerry" Lawson developed the first commercial video game cartridge and created the Fairchild Channel F video game system. To pay tribute pioneer of modern gaming, three artists and game designers teamed up to make an interactive Google Doodle symbolising the history of the video games of the 70s and recounting the significant moments in Lawson's career.

Gerald Jerry Lawson 82nd Birthday Google Doodle:

Hey, you should check out the Google Doodle today! It's about Jerry Lawson, the guy who invented the video game cartridge. And it's an app that lets you play a bunch of different video games and even MAKE YOUR OWN.https://t.co/lBDZ9fd4jlpic.twitter.com/y8FwG1lmpu — Edmond Tran (@EdmondTran) November 30, 2022

