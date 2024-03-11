Pakistani citizen Seema Haidar, who had illegally entered India in order to marry an Indian man, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the country on Monday, March 11. In a recently surfaced video, Haider expressed gratitude, stating that PM Modi has fulfilled his promise. She believes that now her issues regarding citizenship will also be resolved soon. According to a government announcement, the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 rules went into effect on Monday. With the help of this Act, those who are persecuted for belonging to minority communities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan can apply for Indian citizenship. CAA Rules Notified: MHA Announces Implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act.

Seema Haidar Thanks PM Narendra Modi for CAA Implementation

Seema Haidar, a Pakistani woman currently living in India thanks PM Modi and the Indian Government for implementing CAA pic.twitter.com/3fndTN36L5 — IANS (@ians_india) March 11, 2024

VIDEO | Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who entered India illegally to marry a man she met online, celebrates with her family in UP's Noida after Centre announces implementation of CAA. "We are very happy, we congratulate the Indian government. PM Modi has done what he… pic.twitter.com/MtMrV9FVCp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 11, 2024

