Jocelyn Wildenstein, a billionaire Swiss socialite popularly known as ‘Catwoman’ due to her extreme plastic surgeries, has passed away in Paris at the age of 84. According to reports, Jocelyn passed away in her sleep from a pulmonary embolism. Jocelyn was known for her extravagant plastic surgery, undertaken to resemble a cat. She was staying at a hotel in Paris along with her long-time companion and partner Lloyd Klein, who shared the news of her death. Heiress and Legendary Socialite, Gloria Vanderbilt Dies at 95.

Jocelyn Wildenstein Dies at 84

