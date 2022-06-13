It seems like the monsoon season has finally arrived in Karnataka. On Monday, a stunning video of the natural reverse pumping of water at Jog Falls in Karnataka was shared on Twitter. While sharing the beautiful video, the user identified as DP Satish said, "Monsoon has just arrived. Strong winds pushing the falling water back." He also said that he was born and brought up in Karnataka. "Never seen something like this," he said in his tweet.

Check tweet:

Natural reverse pumping of water at Jog Falls! Monsoon has just arrived. Strong winds pushing the falling water back. Something unusual happening this year. I was born and brought up there. Never seen something like this. @News18Kannada #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/34QD71vr2B — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) June 13, 2022

