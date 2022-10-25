Jordan Gray video, Jordan Gray Channel 4, Jordan Gray Friday Night Live, Jordan Gray Plays Piano With Penis, Jordan Gray XXX viral video, Jordan Gray naked live performance and so on. These are some of the many trending search terms that have taken over since the transgender comedian Jordan Gray produced quite a shocking performance on Channel 4 Friday Night Live. It was definitely a performance that met with highly contrasting responses from the physical studio audience and netizens online. So, what did the trans woman comedian really do? After playing the piano for a while, she decided to strip off the hot pink pantsuit to stand naked in front of the live audience, who definitely did not seem to mind at all. Jordan Gray then went on to use her penis to play the piano, give a good view of her 'fake' boobs, and stand up tall on the bar stool to offer another very good look at her genitals to the spectators who were thoroughly enjoying this NSFW gig. Jordan Gray then left the stage showing off her naked butt. While Jordan Gray naked live performance for Channel 4 was met with a "thundering response," with many even labelling it as 'TV MOMENT OF THE YEAR!,' there is a vast majority of audiences online who are appalled by this 'disgusting' act. Interestingly, Gray before showing off the junk, said, "You know the best thing about live TV is that I can do stupid stuff like this!" Well, let's look at how netizens reacted to the performer's "stupid stuff." 'Gay Porn' Boy-on-Boy Sex Guide in Recommended Reading List for 7th Graders at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Video of a Mother Calling It Out Goes Viral.

Content Warning: If nudity bothers you, please tread carefully as the below tweets contain the video of Jordan Gray stripping fully naked that shows the penis and butt. She was performing for Channel 4 Friday Night Live.

He Should Be Arrested, What Do You Guys Think

This was on Channel 4 last night, Jordan Gray. Should have been arrested for indecent behaviour 🤮 instead receives overwhelming support for his/her bravery FFS 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/bToHydqlqJ — Agrannywhosaidno (@Agrannywhosaid1) October 22, 2022

Improvisation to Do This

'During her performance, Gray played the keyboard, shouted at the audience and said: "You know the best thing about live TV is I can do stupid stuff like this."' So, no-one had any warning that was going to happen. — A guy down under (@Fremean) October 24, 2022

Bravery or Perverse?

This was on Channel 4 last night. If you search Jordan Gray he has received overwhelming support for his 'bravery'. In reality this pervert should have been arrested for indecent exposure but he won't be. pic.twitter.com/03a5Qi0i35 — cjxue8853 (@cjxue8853) October 23, 2022

Hmmm

Jordan Gray who exposed her penis on @Channel4 has another gig educating children as young as 4 years of age. She says, "toddlers get it straight away..& it's good to educate these kids when they are young." pic.twitter.com/9YhH7j5vwI — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) October 24, 2022

Jordan Gray Naked Live Performance Video

Here is the full video, of Transgender, Jordan Gray stripping, playing piano with penis, live on BBC Channel 4 (live Friday night) I don't know if the "performance" is more serious or the people who applaud and cheer ... this is part of the squalid world we have to witness pic.twitter.com/HRxsRxkmXS — mateo #MAGA #acodap (@nicolas62574020) October 25, 2022

