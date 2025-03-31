A video of a pack of dholes taking on a tiger in the forest in India has gone viral on social media. Susanta Nanda posted the video on X, which garnered over 2,600 views. While the exact location and time or date of the incident are not mentioned, the video shows several dholes surrounding a tiger and then chasing it away. Dholes are known for their cooperative hunting strategies and ability to take down a wide range of prey. Like African wild dogs, dholes hunt in groups, and their strategy involves teamwork and communication within their packs. Tiger Spotted in Lakhimpur Kheri: Big Cat Seen Taking Nap in Wheat Fields in Uttar Pradesh, Drone Video Goes Viral.

Pack of Dholes Take on Tiger in Forest

A pack of dholes taking on the king… It’s only the Dholes who can dare to do this. Fascinating interaction from the forests. pic.twitter.com/RtuTcEY8yJ — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 31, 2025

