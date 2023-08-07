In a viral video doing the internet rounds, a few women and a man are seen fighting with each other. The violent fight broke out inside a Philadelphia stadium as frustrated crowds waited to see country singer Luke Combs' delayed performance. The viral video shows the man punching and shoving a group of women as he intervened in the catfight. The man seems to have come to the defence of one woman who was being attacked by two others. The incident took place at the Lincoln Financial Field on Friday night. Kalesh On Flight! Passengers Fight For Window Seat in Ryanair Flight, Video of the Brawl Goes Viral (Watch).

Watch the Viral Video Here:

US A wild brawl broke out inside a Philadelphia stadium as frustrated crowds waited to see country singer Luke Combs' delayed performance. A man was seen punching and shoving a group of women as he intervened in a catfight at the Lincoln Financial Field on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/9oMSeFSZUv — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) August 5, 2023

