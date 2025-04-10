A video is doing the rounds on social media that shows Punjab Kings (PK) co-owner and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta throwing a team t-shirt into the crowd. And lo and behold, all hell breaks loose! The 50-year-old Indian actress who is one of the most popular faces in the Indian Premier League (IPL) would not have anticipated such a reaction from the crowd over her seemingly innocuous act. Following Punjab Kings’ 18-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Preity Zinta was seen distributing T-shirts among spectators at the Mullanpur stadium in New Chandigarh. However, the spectators sitting in the stands proved her quite wrong. Preity Zinta threw a team jersey towards some of the Punjab Kings fans, and it got them pretty worked up. They all started fighting over the T-shirt. All this “kalesh” was captured on camera by likely a fellow spectator and video creator, Sandeep Singh, who can be heard hilariously narrating the incident.

Watch Video of Max Kalesh in IPL 2025 as Fans Fight Over T-Shirt Thrown Into Crowd by Preity Zinta!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Singh (@sportstalkcricket_)

