Punjab Kings return to winning ways as they defeat Chennai Super Kings by 18 runs in the IPL 2025 encounter at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. This is the third victory for Punjab Kings in four games. After winning the toss, PBKS opted to bat first. They lost wickets upfront, but Priyansh Arya was on a hitting spree. He kept the runs going for PBKS but they were down to 83/5 at point of time. Shashank Singh joined Arya and the duo took down the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Matheesha Pathirana with the latter scoring a century (103). With some contributions from Marco Jansen, PBKS posted a total of 219/6 on the board. Chasing it, CSK had a decent powerplay but they lost wickets and momentum after that. Devon Conway and Shivam Dube tried to stitch a partnership and have a go at the target, but despite MS Dhoni's last-moment flourish, it was not enough. Priyansh Arya Scores Second Fastest Century by an Indian in IPL History, Notches Up His Maiden Hundred During PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Punjab Kings Beat Chennai Super Kings by 18 Runs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)