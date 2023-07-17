An 82 Kilometer-Long Kanwar Yatra was organized again in the month of Sawan in Tokyo, the capital of Japan. This journey has been possible due to the untiring efforts of the Bihar Foundation Japan Chapter. Last year also Bihar Association of Japan organized Kanwar Yatra in Japan. About 500 devotees took part in this Kanwar Yatra. Not only India but people from neighbouring countries, Nepal, Sri Lanka etc., also took part in this Kanwar Yatra. Kanwar Yatra 2023 Video: Man Carries His Mother and Ganga River Water on Shoulders in Haridwar, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Kanwar Yatra 2023 in Japan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)