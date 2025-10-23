A 55-year-old nun from Wayanad, Kerala, has captured hearts online after a video of her winning the gold medal in the hurdles event at the State Masters’ Athletics meet went viral. Sister Sabina, a physical education teacher at Dwarka AUP School in Mananthavady, stunned spectators as she sprinted and cleared hurdles gracefully, all while wearing her religious habit. A native of Ennappara in Kasaragod, she moved to Wayanad in 1993 and has been inspiring students and community members ever since. The athlete-nun, who plans to retire next March, said this might be her final competition. People praised her determination and energy, calling her an embodiment of discipline and faith. Sister Sabina continues to balance her duties at the Dwarka Provincial House with her lifelong passion for athletics. Jabalpur: VHP Activists Allege Religious Conversion, Thrash Christian Priests in Front of Police; Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

Sister Sabina, Kerala Nun, Wins Gold in Hurdles as Video of Her Racing in Habit Goes Viral

Grace, grit, and glory! Wayanad nun Sister Sabina, barefoot and in her nun’s habit, stunned spectators by winning gold in the 55+ hurdles at the State Masters Athletics Meet. Proof that age, attire, or expectations can never limit passion. #Kerala #GodsOwnCountry pic.twitter.com/gNXFanXdF9 — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Ashish), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

