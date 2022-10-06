It is officially proven now that orcas can hunt sharks! Viral drone footage captured in Mossel Bay, a port town in the southern Western Cape province, in helicopter shows killer whales chasing and killing the giant white shark, one of the largest sea predators. Separate observations by a helicopter pilot pointed out that two or three great whites were killed by the group of orcas in an hour-long pursuit. The viral video clip could help clarify the disappearance of great white sharks off the coast of South Africa in recent years. Shark Swallows Camera! Watch Viral Video of Tiger Shark Gobbling 360-Degree Camera Presenting Stunning Recorded Visual.

Orcas Vs White Shark!

Video of Orcas eating a great white shark I found. pic.twitter.com/HxRgigV46k — 🎃v🎃™(COMMS CLOSED 5/5) (@j_stocky) July 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)