A viral video featuring a dog dubbed the "King Charles Dog" has captivated social media users worldwide. It is being searched online with several phrases such as "Alpha Dog viral video", "King Charles dog viral video", "Changmao dog viral video", "alpha dog with aura viral video", and more. The video showcases a Chinese dog exuding an "alpha" aura, leading many to associate it with the regal demeanour of the King Charles Spaniel. However, the dog in question is actually a ‘Changmao’ dog breed, a native of China's Shandong province, who gained fame through the Douyin account. So, what makes "King Charles Dog" such a hit on social media? If you had one look at the viral video, you would understand why! The medium-sized shaggy-haired dog walking towards a bunch of unruly, barking and misbehaving dogs and shutting them up is “absolute cinema.” The audience is curious to know the back story of "King Charles Dog", especially after seeing a large cane corso bow down to him! The viral video's popularity underscores the global appeal of charming canine content and the fascination with breeds linked to nobility. Content creators are recreating the "King Charles Dog Meme" viral video and sharing funny memes around this Alpha Dog!

King Charles Dog, aka The Alpha Dog Is The Most Badass Thing on Internet

The Viral Sensation: King Charles Dog Meme

Changmao, The Alpha Dog With Aura

Decoding the Chongqing Dog Breed

Why Changmao Dominates Social Media

From China to Global Internet Fame

The Regal Presence of the 'King Charles' Dog

Definition of Aura, King Charles Dog!

