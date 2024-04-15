In Hyderabad's Pahadishareef area, a Lamborghini worth over Rs 3 crore was set ablaze by unidentified individuals during a heated dispute over financial matters on Saturday, April 13. Reportedly, the altercation erupted during a meeting to resolve commission-related issues and quickly turned violent, resulting in the car being engulfed in flames. By the time fire tenders arrived, the luxury car was completely engulfed in flames. Police have initiated an investigation and launched a manhunt for the perpetrator, who remains at large. Lamborghini Launches New Corporate Look, Revamps Its Iconic Logo After 20 Years (Watch Video).

Lamborghini Set on Fire

A Lamborghini car reportedly worth over ₹3 crore was allegedly set on fire by unidentified persons, in Pahadishareef, Hyderabad on Saturday, over some financial issues.#Hyderabad #CarFire #SportsCar #fire pic.twitter.com/JBF5rLMtUT — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 15, 2024

